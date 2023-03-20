AVN 65.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.97%)
BAFL 30.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
CNERGY 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.08%)
DFML 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.27%)
DGKC 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.4%)
EPCL 47.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
FFL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.88%)
FLYNG 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.03%)
GGL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
HUBC 69.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 5.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.86%)
LOTCHEM 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.72%)
MLCF 26.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.62%)
NETSOL 77.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.74%)
OGDC 87.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-1.88%)
PAEL 11.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 67.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.59%)
PRL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 0.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.14%)
SNGP 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.37%)
TELE 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TPLP 15.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.91%)
TRG 111.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.63%)
UNITY 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.81%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.6%)
BR100 4,131 Decreased By -53.8 (-1.29%)
BR30 14,964 Decreased By -142.7 (-0.94%)
KSE100 41,240 Decreased By -89.9 (-0.22%)
KSE30 15,157 Decreased By -195.4 (-1.27%)
China stocks rise on Credit Suisse buyout, central bank’s monetary easing

Reuters Published 20 Mar, 2023 10:37am
SHANGHAI: China stocks rose in early trading on Monday, as Beijing’s fresh monetary-easing measures helped offset fears of a global banking crisis that continued to haunt the Hong Kong market even after a weekend rescue deal for Swiss lender Credit Suisse.

** China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index gained about 0.15% each by 10:26 am local time (0236 GMT) on Monday. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng was down roughly 1.5%.

** China’s central bank said on Friday it would cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves for the first time this year to help keep liquidity ample and support a nascent economic recovery.

** The 25-basis-point reserve requirement ratio (RRR) cut, effective March 27, reflects “the new government’s desire to send a ‘pro-growth’ signal and perhaps to be extra cautious on liquidity management amid significant banking stress overseas,” Goldman Sachs China economist Hui Shan wrote in a note.

** Risk appetite in Hong Kong, which is more vulnerable to global market volatility, remains curbed even after Swiss authorities persuaded UBS Group AG on Sunday to buy rival Credit Suisse Group AG in a historic deal aimed at stem risk contagion.

China stocks rebound

** Meanwhile, some of the world’s largest central banks came together on Sunday to stop a banking crisis from spreading.

** Central banks including the US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan pledged to deepen support for liquidity, by increasing the frequency of seven-day dollar-swap operations from weekly to daily.

** Hong Kong’s financial stocks fell roughly 1.5%, while tech shares also dropped.

China stocks

