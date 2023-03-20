AVN 65.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.05%)
BAFL 30.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
DFML 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.86%)
DGKC 46.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.51%)
EPCL 47.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
FCCL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
FFL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.23%)
FLYNG 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.03%)
GGL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.07%)
HUBC 69.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 5.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.86%)
LOTCHEM 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.92%)
MLCF 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.58%)
NETSOL 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.83%)
OGDC 87.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-1.86%)
PAEL 11.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PPL 67.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-2.5%)
PRL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 0.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.14%)
SNGP 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.37%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TPLP 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
TRG 111.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.62%)
UNITY 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.81%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.6%)
BR100 4,131 Decreased By -53.4 (-1.28%)
BR30 14,970 Decreased By -137.2 (-0.91%)
KSE100 41,256 Decreased By -74 (-0.18%)
KSE30 15,164 Decreased By -188 (-1.22%)
Japan’s Nikkei drops as Credit Suisse buyout fails to calm market jitters

Reuters Published 20 Mar, 2023 10:14am
TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average dropped on Monday, tracking Wall Street’s slump, as worries about recession and a potential global banking sector crisis hurt demand for risk assets despite a weekend rescue deal for Swiss lender Credit Suisse. The Nikkei index lost 0.83% to 27,106.34 by the midday break.

The broader Topix slipped 0.90% to 1,941.87.

“I had thought the news about rescue for Credit Suisse would be positive for the market, but it fell deeper than I expected,” said Shigetoshi Kamada, general manager at the research department at Tachibana Securities.

“Global investors stay away from risk assets right now so the Japanese market declines in line with that trend.”

In a crisis that began with the collapse of US-based Silicon Valley Bank last Friday, investors lost confidence in US regional banks and Credit Suisse in Europe.

Wall Street closed lower on Friday, with three main indexes ended the session deep in negative territory, with financial stocks down the most among the major sectors of the S&P 500.

Over the weekend, UBS Group AG said it will buy Credit Suisse for 3 billion francs ($3.2 billion) and assume up to $5.4 billion in losses, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities.

In Japan, the banking sector index on the Tokyo Stock Exchange lost 0.92% after jumping more than 1% earlier in the session. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lost 0.77% and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group slipped 0.51%. Mizuho Financial Group fell 1.45%.

Tokyo shares close higher

Uniqlo brand owner Fast Retailing lost 1.97%. Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest slipped 1.73% and 0.68%, respectively.

Bucking the trend, oil refiners rose 0.44%. Idemitsu Kosan advanced 1.20% to become the best performer on the Nikkei.

