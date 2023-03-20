AVN 65.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.05%)
BAFL 30.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
DFML 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.62%)
DGKC 46.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.51%)
EPCL 47.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
FCCL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
FFL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.05%)
FLYNG 6.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.03%)
GGL 12.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.57%)
HUBC 69.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.56%)
HUMNL 5.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.86%)
LOTCHEM 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.12%)
MLCF 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.54%)
NETSOL 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.83%)
OGDC 87.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-1.85%)
PAEL 11.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PPL 67.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-2.37%)
PRL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 0.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.14%)
SNGP 41.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.46%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
TPLP 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
TRG 111.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.62%)
UNITY 13.89 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.74%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.6%)
BR100 4,131 Decreased By -53.4 (-1.28%)
BR30 14,975 Decreased By -132 (-0.87%)
KSE100 41,255 Decreased By -74.6 (-0.18%)
KSE30 15,163 Decreased By -189.3 (-1.23%)
Financials drag Australian shares on banking crisis worries

Reuters Published 20 Mar, 2023 10:11am
Australian shares opened the week lower on Monday, in line with global markets as liquidity concerns in the banking sector soured risk appetite, with financials leading losses. The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.8% to 6,938.60 by 2330 GMT.

The benchmark ended 0.4% higher on Friday. Investor sentiment has been fragile since the fallout of major US and European banks have brought in fears of a potential credit crunch that can worsen a looming economic slowdown.

In Australia, an A$300 billion ($201.39 billion) refinancing task for the ‘Big Four’ banks is about to get harder, say analysts, as appetite for new debt shrinks across global markets roiled by concerns about banks’ stability and liquidity.

A top Australian central banker on Monday said stress in the global banking system was mainly confined to a small number of poorly managed banks and was just one of many considerations for domestic monetary policy.

Investors are now focused on the US Federal Reserve’s two-day monetary policy meeting later this week, where economists are widely expecting a 25 basis point interest rate hike, according to a Reuters Poll. Financials fell about 1.5%, with all the ‘Big Four’ banks in the red. Local tech stocks tracked Friday’s losses of their Wall Street peers, shedding 1.6%.

ASX-listed shares of Block Inc and Xero Ltd dipped 1.5% and 0.8%, respectively. On the other hand, gold stocks soared 7.6%, posting their biggest intraday gain in about 3 years, on higher bullion prices. Shares of Newcrest Mining and Northern Star Resources advanced 6.1% and 6.6%, respectively.

Australian shares end higher as banking crisis worries ease

Separately, shares of Healius Ltd jumped 5.4% after receiving a A$1.52 billion takeover offer from Australian Clinical Labs. New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.7% to 11,640.43.

Australian shares

