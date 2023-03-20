BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from March 18 and March 19, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Govt announces fuel package relief for low-income families
Read here for details.
- Imran Khan announces PTI power show at Minar-e-Pakistan on Wednesday
Read here for details.
- Govt will not hold dialogue with PTI leadership: Marriyum
Read here for details.
- Rana Sanuallah says 'enough evidence' found to start proceedings to ban PTI
Read here for details.
- Punjab police says it found weapons, petrol bombs from Imran Khan’s house
Read here for details.
- Toshakhana case: Court suspends Imran Khan's non-bailable arrest warrant
Read here for details.
- CPEC: entry of 3rd parties now looks imminent
Read here for details.
- Tariff agreed with Iran on additional 100MW power to Gwadar
Read here for details.
- Judicial Complex violence: IK, others booked for ‘attacking’ cops
Read here for details.
- Govt releases Rs10bn more for digital census
Read here for details.
- Cotton: huge output shortfall projected
Read here for details.
- Ramazan special package: Free wheat flour for the Faisalabad poor through 240 points
Read here for details.
- KE seeks Rs1.66/unit positive adjustment in Feb FCA
Read here for details.
- PM makes comment on Imran’s ‘antics’
Read here for details.
