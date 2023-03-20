AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.63%)
BAFL 29.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
DFML 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
DGKC 46.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
FCCL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.87%)
FFL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.62%)
FLYNG 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.33%)
GGL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.13%)
HUBC 69.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.9%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.33%)
MLCF 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.26%)
NETSOL 78.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.97%)
OGDC 89.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.46%)
PAEL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 69.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.2%)
SNGP 42.45 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.7%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
TPLP 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
TRG 112.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.8%)
UNITY 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.51%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 4,185 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.72%)
BR30 15,107 Decreased By -48 (-0.32%)
KSE100 41,330 Decreased By -364.1 (-0.87%)
KSE30 15,352 Decreased By -166.2 (-1.07%)
BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from March 18 and March 19, 2023
Published 20 Mar, 2023 08:44am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Govt announces fuel package relief for low-income families

Read here for details.

  • Imran Khan announces PTI power show at Minar-e-Pakistan on Wednesday

Read here for details.

  • Govt will not hold dialogue with PTI leadership: Marriyum

Read here for details.

  • Rana Sanuallah says 'enough evidence' found to start proceedings to ban PTI

Read here for details.

  • Punjab police says it found weapons, petrol bombs from Imran Khan’s house

Read here for details.

  • Toshakhana case: Court suspends Imran Khan's non-bailable arrest warrant

Read here for details.

  • CPEC: entry of 3rd parties now looks imminent

Read here for details.

  • Tariff agreed with Iran on additional 100MW power to Gwadar

Read here for details.

  • Judicial Complex violence: IK, others booked for ‘attacking’ cops

Read here for details.

  • Govt releases Rs10bn more for digital census

Read here for details.

  • Cotton: huge output shortfall projected

Read here for details.

  • Ramazan special package: Free wheat flour for the Faisalabad poor through 240 points

Read here for details.

  • KE seeks Rs1.66/unit positive adjustment in Feb FCA

Read here for details.

  • PM makes comment on Imran’s ‘antics’

Read here for details.

