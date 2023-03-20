AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.63%)
BAFL 29.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
DFML 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
DGKC 46.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
FCCL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.87%)
FFL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.62%)
FLYNG 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.33%)
GGL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.13%)
HUBC 69.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.9%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.33%)
MLCF 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.26%)
NETSOL 78.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.97%)
OGDC 89.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.46%)
PAEL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 69.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.2%)
SNGP 42.45 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.7%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
TPLP 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
TRG 112.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.8%)
UNITY 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.51%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 4,185 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.72%)
BR30 15,107 Decreased By -48 (-0.32%)
KSE100 41,330 Decreased By -364.1 (-0.87%)
KSE30 15,352 Decreased By -166.2 (-1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

ICCI calls for cut in interest rate

Recorder Report Published 20 Mar, 2023 06:12am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) saying that the 20 percent benchmark interest rate in Pakistan is highest in the Asia, which is a major hurdle in promoting trade and industrial activities in the country has urged that the SBP should make significant cut in interest rate to revive the businesses and economy.

He said that the interest rate in China is 3.65%, Bangladesh 6%, India 6.5% but in Pakistan it is 20%, which is highest in the whole Asian region. He wondered how the Pakistani businesses could compete with regional competitors for exports with the highest interest rate.

He said this while addressing a dinner reception hosted in honour of Sardar Tahir Mahmood, President Islamabad Estate Agents Association.

Ahsan Bakhtawari said that the historic hike in interest rate has made the credit cost unaffordable for the private sector due to which business and investment activities are badly suffering. He stressed that the government should address the concerns of the business community on high interest rate and high taxes on the construction sector to ease their problems.

Speaking at the occasion, Sardar Tahir, President Islamabad Estate Agents Association said that the construction industry is the backbone of the economy as its growth boosts the business activities of over 70 allied industries. However, the construction industry is in big trouble these days due to high interest rate, higher taxes and devaluation of the rupee. He stressed that the Finance Minister Ishaq Dar should hold a meeting with the business community of the construction industry to listen to their genuine issues and take urgent remedial measures to revive the economy.

Zafar Bakhtawari, former President ICCI, said that Pakistan is facing a serious issue of foreign exchange reserves due to which imports are banned. He said that the best option for Pakistan to improve forex reserves is to boost exports on an urgent basis. He said that for this purpose, it is essential that the government should promote ease of doing business by reducing the cost of doing business.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, former President ICCI, said that the government’s policy of increasing interest rate to control inflation has failed miserably. He said that instead of controlling inflation, high interest rate would lead to rapid de-industrialization causing more slowdown in GDP growth. He urged that the SBP should reconsider its monetary policy and reduce interest rate to make it affordable for businesses.

Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, former President ICCI, Zahid Rafiq Secretary General Islamabad Estate Agents Association, Ch Masood, Ch Nadeem ud Din, Tahir Abbasi, Abid Khan, Muhammad Naveed Malik, Sai fur Rehman Khan, Baber Chaudhry and others also spoke.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy Trade gdp SBP Exports interest rates ICCI business community industrial activities Economic distress

Comments

1000 characters

ICCI calls for cut in interest rate

Tariff agreed with Iran on additional 100MW power to Gwadar

Imported coal: PPIB re-approves Gwadar power project

Judicial Complex violence: IK, others booked for ‘attacking’ cops

IK says will hold ‘power show’ at Minar-i-Pakistan on 22nd

Low income people to be provided Rs50/litre subsidy: PM

Wealthy persons: FBR reluctant to give info about tax payments

Exporters detect ‘flaws’ in FBR’s new refund procedure

Slow pace of $304m PRIDE programme perturbs World Bank

Govt releases Rs10bn more for digital census

India arrests 112 in manhunt for Sikh separatist

Read more stories