Australia win toss, opt to bowl against India in 2nd ODI

AFP Published 19 Mar, 2023 01:20pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
VISAKHAPATNAM: Australia skipper Steve Smith won the toss and elected to field first against India, with home captain Rohit Sharma back for the second one-day international on Sunday.

The tourists, who lost the opener of the three-match series, have made two changes in Visakhapatnam, which has seen overnight rain and more expected through the day.

Nathan Ellis comes in for Glenn Maxwell, who has pulled up a “bit sore”, and wicketkeeper Alex Carey is back for Josh Inglis.

India’s all-format skipper Rohit missed the opener due to personal reasons and returns to replace opener Ishan Kishan as the hosts look to clinch the three-match series.

Shami, Rahul fire India to victory in ODI opener against Australia

Spin bowling all-rounder Axar Patel comes in for fast bowler Shardul Thakur.

The two teams are warming up for the ODI World Cup in India later this year.

Teams

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami

Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith (capt), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Umpires: Nitin Menon (IND), Virender Sharma (IND)

TV Umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal (IND)

