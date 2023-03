ISLAMABAD: K-Electric has sought positive adjustment of Rs 1.66 per unit in FCA for February under monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment mechanism.

According to KE’s FCA adjustment request, the power utility company wants to recover Rs 1.85 billion from its consumers for Feb.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority is scheduled to hold a public hearing on March 30, 2023 for an informed decision.

