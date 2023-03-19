PM makes comment on Imran’s ‘antics’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that if anyone had any doubt, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Niazi’s antics of the last few days laid bare his fascist and militant tendencies.

PM seeks to clear the air about default, elections

On his Twitter handle, the Prime Minister said, “From using people as human shields to throwing petrol bombs at police to leading ‘jathas’ to intimidate judiciary, he (Imran) has taken a leaf out of the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) book.”