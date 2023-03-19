Yasmin Rashid moves LHC against ‘harassment by police’

LAHORE: PTI’s Punjab chief Dr Yasmin Rashid has approached the Lahore High Court against the alleged harassment by police officials.

In a petition she stated that she was going to her clinic in Shadman when police stopped her car and tried to arrest her despite having knowledge of her bail.

She called her lawyer who rescued her from illegal and unlawful harassment by the police.

The petitioner asked the court to restrain the police from harassing, threatening and humiliating her.

