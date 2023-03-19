AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.63%)
Search operation at Imran’s residence: PTI moves IHC, seeks contempt proceedings against police

Recorder Report Published 19 Mar, 2023 03:33am
LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf on Saturday approached the Lahore High Court and sought contempt proceedings against police authorities for ordering a search operation at the residence of former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan.

As petitioner, PTI’s senior vice president Fawad Chaudhry alleged that the authorities used heavy artillery, arms and ammunition during the operation.

The petitioner stated that the LHC had disposed of a plea of the petitioner and others with a directive to cooperate with the police and allow them free access to Imran Khan’s residence for investigation of the incidents that took place on March 14.

However, he claimed that police, in sheer disregard of considerations of privacy, forcibly entered the premises. He also contended that the “unlawful police operation” was carried out in sheer violation of the terms of reference agreed to by the authorities and the PTI.

He, therefore, urged the court to take notice of the matter and initiate contempt proceedings against the respondents.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

