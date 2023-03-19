Maryam refuses to describe IK as political leader, PTI as party

LAHORE: Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser of the PML-N Maryam Nawaz said on Saturday that calling the PTI a political party or Imran Khan a political leader was an insult to the decades-long struggle of political activists in Pakistan.

In a series of tweets, she said political leaders and parties in Pakistan have always struggled unarmed and made sacrifices. She said by now it has become well-known that because “this terrorist” was forcibly dragged into politics the country is suffering from chaos today. His backers met their worst fate and his politics was also rolling towards its end in disgrace, she added.

Maryam recalled: “Didn't I say that this is a ‘terrorist group’ whose leader is keeping miscreants and trained terrorists in his house to avoid the law and punishment? These scenes were seen only in relation to terrorism before today.”

Regarding claims about presence of Bushra Bibi only in the house, Maryam said: “If there was only one woman in the ‘bail park’ then who is firing bullets and petrol bombs at the police from inside? Don’t you think before you lie?”

