PTI leader Shibli hospitalised

ISLAMABAD: Senator Shibli Faraz, the chief of staff to chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was hospitalised on Saturday after his health deteriorated due to heavy teargas shelling by police.

He was shifted to a hospital where the medics said his lungs have been affected by heavy teargas shelling.

Earlier, Shibli Faraz was briefly arrested at the Islamabad Judicial Complex amid violent clashes between police and PTI workers during the aborted appearance of PTI Chairman Imran Khan before a court. He was arrested for allegedly bringing in a group of PTI workers who confronted police and law enforcement agencies.

Chaos gripped the Islamabad Judicial Complex as PTI Chairman Imran Khan arrived to appear before a court that was expected to indict him in the Toshakhana case.

