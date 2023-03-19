AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.63%)
Pakistan

Saad, Dar discuss important issues

Recorder Report Published 19 Mar, 2023 03:33am
LAHORE: Minister for Aviation and Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique called on Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar here?Saturday and discussed various matters concerning his ministries besides current political and economic situation, sources said.

Saad briefed the Finance Minister about the operational activities of Aviation, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Pakistan Railways.

Secretary Aviation Saif Anjum, Usman Gul was also present in the meeting.

Saad Rafique informed the Finance Minister that all out efforts were being made to provide better facilities for masses in aviation, railways and PIA. He also briefed the Finance Minister on the issues of Aviation, PIA and Railways.

