AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.63%)
BAFL 29.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
DFML 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
DGKC 46.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
FCCL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.87%)
FFL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.62%)
FLYNG 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.33%)
GGL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.13%)
HUBC 69.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.9%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.33%)
MLCF 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.26%)
NETSOL 78.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.97%)
OGDC 89.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.46%)
PAEL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 69.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.2%)
SNGP 42.45 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.7%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
TPLP 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
TRG 112.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.8%)
UNITY 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.51%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 4,185 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.72%)
BR30 15,107 Decreased By -48 (-0.32%)
KSE100 41,330 Decreased By -364.1 (-0.87%)
KSE30 15,352 Decreased By -166.2 (-1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Ireland win toss, bowl in first Bangladesh ODI

AFP Published March 18, 2023 Updated March 18, 2023 01:49pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

SYLHET: BANGLADESH: Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie won the toss and elected to bowl first against Bangladesh in Saturday’s first of three one-day internationals in Sylhet.

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal returned after overcoming a viral infection that had put him in doubt for the match.

But the hosts had to drop all-rounder Mehidy Hasan after a training injury to his eyes on Friday.

Ireland, who will also play three Twenty20 internationals and a Test during their tour, last visited Bangladesh for a bilateral series in 2008.

The remaining ODIs will be played in Sylhet on Monday and Thursday.

Bangladesh call up batsman Rony for Ireland ODIs

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Towhid Hridoy, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (capt), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Graham Hume, Andrew McBrine, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker

Umpires: Rod Tucker (AUS), Tanvir Ahmed (BAN)

TV Umpire: Sharfuddoula (BAN)

Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)

Bangladesh vs Irland ODI

Comments

1000 characters

Ireland win toss, bowl in first Bangladesh ODI

Toshakhana case: Imran leaves for Islamabad to appear before court

Committee to lead party if I’m arrested: Imran Khan

PEMRA prohibits live/recorded coverage of ‘rally, public gathering, procession’ for Mar 18

Further hike in policy rate on the cards as inflation runs deep in Pakistan

India says situation with China fragile, dangerous in the Himalayan front

Funding shortfall forces food ration cuts for millions of hungry Afghans

Over 200 super rich people in Karachi: Recovery proceedings initiated

Pakistan among states ‘engaged’ with Iran: US slaps sanctions on 39 entities

Jul-Feb textile group exports dip 11.09pc YoY

Specified goods, services: FBR disallows ST refunds to 5 export-oriented sectors

Read more stories