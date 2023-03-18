Ireland win toss, bowl in first Bangladesh ODI

SYLHET: BANGLADESH: Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie won the toss and elected to bowl first against Bangladesh in Saturday’s first of three one-day internationals in Sylhet.

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal returned after overcoming a viral infection that had put him in doubt for the match.

But the hosts had to drop all-rounder Mehidy Hasan after a training injury to his eyes on Friday.

Ireland, who will also play three Twenty20 internationals and a Test during their tour, last visited Bangladesh for a bilateral series in 2008.

The remaining ODIs will be played in Sylhet on Monday and Thursday.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (capt), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Towhid Hridoy, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (capt), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Graham Hume, Andrew McBrine, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker

Umpires: Rod Tucker (AUS), Tanvir Ahmed (BAN)

TV Umpire: Sharfuddoula (BAN)

Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)