AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.63%)
BAFL 29.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
DFML 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
DGKC 46.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
FCCL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.87%)
FFL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.62%)
FLYNG 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.33%)
GGL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.13%)
HUBC 69.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.9%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.33%)
MLCF 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.26%)
NETSOL 78.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.97%)
OGDC 89.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.46%)
PAEL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 69.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.2%)
SNGP 42.45 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.7%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
TPLP 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
TRG 112.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.8%)
UNITY 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.51%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 4,185 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.72%)
BR30 15,107 Decreased By -48 (-0.32%)
KSE100 41,330 Decreased By -364.1 (-0.87%)
KSE30 15,352 Decreased By -166.2 (-1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from March 17, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 18 Mar, 2023 08:52am
Follow us

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Ishaq Dar announces receipt of $500 mn from ICBC

Read here for details.

  • Fawad asks government for “date and venue” for meeting

Read here for details.

  • Back-to-back gains: rupee settles at 281.71 against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 remains under pressure, falls 0.87%

Read here for details.

  • Toshakhana case: IHC suspends Imran Khan’s arrest warrant

Read here for details.

  • LHC approves protective bail for Imran Khan in 9 cases

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan to receive first cargo of Russian crude in April: Musadik Malik

Read here for details.

  • KP governor backtracks from provincial election announcement, seeks delay in polls

Read here for details.

  • Nuclear, missile programme not on ‘agenda’ of any talks: FO

Read here for details.

  • Cotton: cabinet approves raise in support price

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

1000 characters

BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Projects worth billions of dollars: AIIB voices concern over undue delay

B2B bartering with China to boost exports: minister

Punjab govt, PTI reach deal to defuse tension

Over 200 super rich people in Karachi: Recovery proceedings initiated

Specified goods, services: FBR disallows ST refunds to 5 export-oriented sectors

Public entities warned of stern action: Beneficial owners must be declared in contract documents: PPRA

20 years after US Iraq invasion, Senate acts to end war authorisation

Pakistan among states ‘engaged’ with Iran: US slaps sanctions on 39 entities

Cotton: cabinet approves raise in support price

Nuclear, missile programme not on ‘agenda’ of any talks: FO

Read more stories