BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from March 17, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Ishaq Dar announces receipt of $500 mn from ICBC
- Fawad asks government for “date and venue” for meeting
- Back-to-back gains: rupee settles at 281.71 against US dollar
- KSE-100 remains under pressure, falls 0.87%
- Toshakhana case: IHC suspends Imran Khan’s arrest warrant
- LHC approves protective bail for Imran Khan in 9 cases
- Pakistan to receive first cargo of Russian crude in April: Musadik Malik
- KP governor backtracks from provincial election announcement, seeks delay in polls
- Nuclear, missile programme not on ‘agenda’ of any talks: FO
- Cotton: cabinet approves raise in support price
