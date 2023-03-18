Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (March 17, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,329.95
High: 41,808.88
Low: 41,270.82
Net Change: 364.14
Volume (000): 93,016
Value (000): 7,075,542
Makt Cap (000) 1,541,822,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,554.56
NET CH (-) 12.02
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,065.79
NET CH (-) 46.25
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,341.13
NET CH (-) 48.58
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,155.60
NET CH (-) 54.92
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,032.68
NET CH (-) 23.79
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,174.70
NET CH (-) 103.50
------------------------------------
As on: 17-March-2023
====================================
