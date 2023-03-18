KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (March 17, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,329.95 High: 41,808.88 Low: 41,270.82 Net Change: 364.14 Volume (000): 93,016 Value (000): 7,075,542 Makt Cap (000) 1,541,822,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,554.56 NET CH (-) 12.02 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,065.79 NET CH (-) 46.25 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,341.13 NET CH (-) 48.58 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,155.60 NET CH (-) 54.92 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,032.68 NET CH (-) 23.79 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,174.70 NET CH (-) 103.50 ------------------------------------ As on: 17-March-2023 ====================================

