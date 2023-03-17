AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.63%)
BAFL 29.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
DFML 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
DGKC 46.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
FCCL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.87%)
FFL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.62%)
FLYNG 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.33%)
GGL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.13%)
HUBC 69.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.9%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.33%)
MLCF 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.26%)
NETSOL 78.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.97%)
OGDC 89.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.46%)
PAEL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 69.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.2%)
SNGP 42.45 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.7%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
TPLP 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
TRG 112.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.8%)
UNITY 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.51%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 4,185 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.72%)
BR30 15,107 Decreased By -48 (-0.32%)
KSE100 41,330 Decreased By -364.1 (-0.87%)
KSE30 15,352 Decreased By -166.2 (-1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Petition to halt Zaman Park police operation: Imran Khan arrives in LHC to seek protective bail

  • LHC summons him to appear at 5:30pm today
BR Web Desk Published March 17, 2023 Updated March 17, 2023 05:44pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP
Follow us

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan reached the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday evening to seek protective bail in Toshakhana case.

Earlier, Imran left Zaman Park for LHC to attend the hearing of a petition to halt a police operation to arrest him for failing to attend earlier hearings.

On Friday, the LHC directed the PTI chairman to appear before it at 5:30pm and also ordered that security be provided to the former PM. Earlier, PTI’s Asad Umar had said that an attempt on Imran’s life failed in November 2022 and “we have confirmed news that his life is still in danger”.

“Another assassination plot is being devised and as per details, this attempt will be made during Imran’s visit to court.”

Meanwhile, Fawad Chaudhry said that Imran would go to court. “Khan would soon go to a court in the city of Lahore to support his plea against his arrest warrant and police action,” Fawad told Reuters.

Ahead of the hearing today, Fawad tweeted that the Punjab police and PTI have agreed to sit together and resolve the matter of the police operation. The agreed solution will be presented in court today.

Fawad also said police have given assurance they will provide Imran with security during the hearing today.

Meanwhile, the IHC has suspended the non-bailable arrest warrant for Imran in the Toshakhana case.

On Thursday, the LHC had barred the police from conducting an operation to arrest former prime minister Imran Khan from his residence in Zaman Park in Lahore till Friday 11am.

Previously, it had stopped police till Thursday 10am. Police was set to resume the operation on Thursday and PTI workers had blocked the entrance of Imran’s Zaman Park residence before LHC issued the new directive.

However, as per Reuters, even though there was no police presence on Friday, witnesses said Imran’s supporters, armed with batons and iron rods, remained stationed outside his home.

On Tuesday, law enforcement personnel had arrived at Zaman Park to arrest former prime minister, following which they clashed with PTI supporters. By Wednesday afternoon, law enforcement personnel had begun retreating from the former prime minister’s residence.

Pakistan LHC arrest Imran Khan

Comments

1000 characters
Love Your Country Mar 17, 2023 04:00pm
Khan follows standards that suit him personally.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Petition to halt Zaman Park police operation: Imran Khan arrives in LHC to seek protective bail

Pakistan to receive first cargo of Russian crude in April: Musadik Malik

Back-to-back gains: rupee settles at 281.71 against US dollar

Pak Suzuki shuts motorcycle production till end March amid inventory shortage

KP governor backtracks from provincial election announcement, seeks delay in polls

SBP issues Rs50 coin to mark Pakistan Senate’s golden jubilee

OGRA allows Hi-Tech Lubricants to operate new oil storage facility in KP

Xi Jinping to visit Russia next week

Indian startups have deposits of about $1 billion in SVB, minister says

Financial obligations: Chinese firm urges CPPA-G to allocate maximum funds

Read more stories