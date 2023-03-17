AVN 66.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.88%)
BAFL 29.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
DFML 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.9%)
DGKC 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.41%)
EPCL 47.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
FFL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.81%)
FLYNG 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.09%)
GGL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.81%)
HUBC 69.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.07%)
HUMNL 5.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 26.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.7%)
NETSOL 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.76%)
OGDC 89.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.19%)
PAEL 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.45%)
PPL 69.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.83%)
PRL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.1%)
SNGP 41.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.84%)
TELE 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
TPLP 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TRG 112.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.6%)
UNITY 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.91%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 4,198 Decreased By -17.4 (-0.41%)
BR30 15,049 Decreased By -105.5 (-0.7%)
KSE100 41,467 Decreased By -226.8 (-0.54%)
KSE30 15,433 Decreased By -85.3 (-0.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Toshakhana case arrest warrant: Imran Khan challenges Islamabad court’s verdict in IHC

  • Requests high court to suspend arrest warrant so he can appear in court on March 18
BR Web Desk Published March 17, 2023 Updated March 17, 2023 12:33pm
Follow us

After an Islamabad sessions court rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s plea seeking suspension of his arrest warrant issued in the Toshakhana case, the former prime minister on Friday challenged the decision in the Islamabad High Court.

On Thursday, Additional District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal had rejected a petition filed by Imran for the nullification of arrest warrants in the Toshakhana case. It also maintained its order to arrest Imran and present him in court by March 18.

In a petition filed today, Imran said he hoped that the Islamabad court’s order would be set aside and his arrest warrant be suspended so that he can appear in court on March 18.

The petition said the police should be stopped from arresting him.

Toshakhana case: Islamabad court rejects PTI’s plea for nullification of Imran’s arrest warrant

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had barred the police from conducting an operation to arrest Imran in the Toshakhana case from his residence in Zaman Park in Lahore till Friday 11am.

Previously, it had stopped police till Thursday 10am. Police was set to resume the operation on Thursday and PTI workers blocked the entrance of Imran’s Zaman Park residence before LHC issued the new directive.

However, as per Reuters, even though there was no police presence on Friday, witnesses said Imran’s supporters, armed with batons and iron rods, remained stationed outside his home.

arrest Imran Khan

Comments

1000 characters
Sumroo Mar 17, 2023 12:43pm
The govt of assassins is after him...to please their masters!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Toshakhana case arrest warrant: Imran Khan challenges Islamabad court’s verdict in IHC

Intra-day update: rupee maintains upward trend against US dollar

Friendly delay ‘last hurdle’ to IMF bailout

Govt has taken ‘tough’ decisions ‘to save state’: PM

FBR issues negative list of 714 goods

Automated refunds: FBR to apply new risk parameters for processing

Yellen says US banking system sound despite turmoil

Nepra grills PD team for proposing surcharge plan

Fertiliser efficiency: US announces $4.5m new programme for farmers

Telecom sector: FBR to implement single ST return portal as pilot project

Read more stories