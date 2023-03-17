Toshakhana case arrest warrant: Imran Khan challenges Islamabad court’s verdict in IHC

After an Islamabad sessions court rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s plea seeking suspension of his arrest warrant issued in the Toshakhana case, the former prime minister on Friday challenged the decision in the Islamabad High Court.

On Thursday, Additional District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal had rejected a petition filed by Imran for the nullification of arrest warrants in the Toshakhana case. It also maintained its order to arrest Imran and present him in court by March 18.

In a petition filed today, Imran said he hoped that the Islamabad court’s order would be set aside and his arrest warrant be suspended so that he can appear in court on March 18.

The petition said the police should be stopped from arresting him.

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court (LHC) had barred the police from conducting an operation to arrest Imran in the Toshakhana case from his residence in Zaman Park in Lahore till Friday 11am.

Previously, it had stopped police till Thursday 10am. Police was set to resume the operation on Thursday and PTI workers blocked the entrance of Imran’s Zaman Park residence before LHC issued the new directive.

However, as per Reuters, even though there was no police presence on Friday, witnesses said Imran’s supporters, armed with batons and iron rods, remained stationed outside his home.