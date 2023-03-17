AVN 66.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.88%)
BAFL 29.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
DFML 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.9%)
DGKC 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.41%)
EPCL 47.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
FFL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.81%)
FLYNG 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.09%)
GGL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.81%)
HUBC 69.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.07%)
HUMNL 5.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 26.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.7%)
NETSOL 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.76%)
OGDC 89.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.19%)
PAEL 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.45%)
PPL 69.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.83%)
PRL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.1%)
SNGP 41.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.84%)
TELE 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
TPLP 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TRG 112.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.6%)
UNITY 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.91%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 4,198 Decreased By -17.4 (-0.41%)
BR30 15,049 Decreased By -105.5 (-0.7%)
KSE100 41,467 Decreased By -226.8 (-0.54%)
KSE30 15,433 Decreased By -85.3 (-0.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold gains, set for best week since mid-Nov on banking crisis woes

Reuters Published 17 Mar, 2023 11:56am
Follow us

Gold advanced on Friday buoyed by a weaker dollar and was poised for its biggest weekly gain since mid-November, as a global banking crisis sent investors flocking to the safe-haven metal.

Spot gold was up 0.5% at $1,928.45 per ounce, as of 0612 GMT. Bullion has risen about 3.2% this week, heading for a third consecutive weekly gain.

US gold futures rose 0.5% to $1,932.60.

Prices jumped more than 5%, or by about $100, on safe-haven demand after the collapse of US-based Silicon Valley Bank last week.

Large US banks injected $30 billion in deposits into First Republic Bank on Thursday to rescue the lender caught up in a widening banking crisis.

This came after Swiss lender Credit Suisse said it would borrow up to $54 billion from the Swiss National Bank to shore up liquidity.

The banking crisis seemed supportive for gold “because it led to the general sense that with this market risk and with credit stress, central banks might back off (on hiking rates),” said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro, Tastylive.

But the European Central Bank raised interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) on Thursday, as concerns over high inflation outstripped fears of the banking crisis.

US central bankers are seen pressing on with their inflation-fighting campaign with a 25 bps rate hike at their March policy meeting.

The opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion rises when interest rates are increased to bring down inflation.

Gold prices continue to rise

The dollar index was down 0.3%, making gold more attractive to buyers holding other currencies. Gold is biased to retest a support at $1,917, a break below which could open towards a range of $1,905-$1,917, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Spot silver rose 0.9% to 21.90 per ounce, platinum climbed 1% at $982.42 and palladium jumped 1.3% to $1,448.78. All three metals were bound for weekly gains, with silver set for its best week since early December.

Gold Spot gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Gold gains, set for best week since mid-Nov on banking crisis woes

Intra-day update: rupee maintains upward trend against US dollar

Friendly delay ‘last hurdle’ to IMF bailout

Toshakhana case arrest warrant: Imran Khan challenges Islamabad court’s verdict in IHC

Govt has taken ‘tough’ decisions ‘to save state’: PM

FBR issues negative list of 714 goods

Automated refunds: FBR to apply new risk parameters for processing

Yellen says US banking system sound despite turmoil

Nepra grills PD team for proposing surcharge plan

Fertiliser efficiency: US announces $4.5m new programme for farmers

Telecom sector: FBR to implement single ST return portal as pilot project

Read more stories