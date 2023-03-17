Hong Kong shares kick off with healthy gains

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks bounced more than one percent Friday morning as traders welcomed news that several Wall Street banking titans had put together a rescue package for struggling regional US lender First Republic.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.23 percent, or 235.93 points, to 19,439.84.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.57 percent, or 18.37 points, to 3,245.26, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange gained 0.71 percent, or 14.59 points, to 2,064.08.