AVN 66.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.88%)
BAFL 29.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
DFML 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.9%)
DGKC 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.41%)
EPCL 47.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
FFL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.81%)
FLYNG 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.09%)
GGL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.81%)
HUBC 69.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.07%)
HUMNL 5.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 26.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.7%)
NETSOL 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.76%)
OGDC 89.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.19%)
PAEL 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.45%)
PPL 69.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.83%)
PRL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.1%)
SNGP 41.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.84%)
TELE 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
TPLP 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TRG 112.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.6%)
UNITY 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.91%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 4,198 Decreased By -17.4 (-0.41%)
BR30 15,049 Decreased By -105.5 (-0.7%)
KSE100 41,467 Decreased By -226.8 (-0.54%)
KSE30 15,433 Decreased By -85.3 (-0.55%)
US oil may retest support of $65.97

Reuters Published 17 Mar, 2023 10:47am
SINGAPORE: US oil may retest a support of $65.97 per barrel, a break below which may open the way towards $62.77-$64.23 range. The contract is riding on a wave c from $77.47, which has extended twice below its 161.8% projection level of $67.49. Chances are that this wave could travel into a range of $61.32 to $62.77.

The wave c failed twice to overcome the barrier at $65.97.

Are these failures a good indicator of a bullish double-bottom, which further indicates the completion of the wave c? Strategically, it is better to hold the bearish outlook than to work out a target based on the assumed double-bottom. Most often, such a pattern may turn out to be deceiving in the sharp fall of the market.

It is common for market to move sideways for a while after a deep drop.

The sideways move generally ends up by being shaped into a continuation pattern, instead of a bottom pattern. That said, a bullish target range of $69.84-$70.87 will come into place once oil breaks above $68.94.

A break below $67.49 may cause a drop into $65.13-$65.97 range.

On the daily chart, a confirmed bearish flag suggests a target around $57.

A projection analysis on the wave C from $123.68 marks a nearer target of $62.89. The stabilisation around the support of $67.33 is expected to have little impact on these bearish targets.

A close below $67.33 would be considered as a convincing signal of the downtrend continuation.

