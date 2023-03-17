AVN 66.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.88%)
BAFL 29.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
DFML 12.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.9%)
DGKC 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.41%)
EPCL 47.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
FFL 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.81%)
FLYNG 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.09%)
GGL 12.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.81%)
HUBC 69.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.07%)
HUMNL 5.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 26.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.7%)
NETSOL 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.76%)
OGDC 89.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.19%)
PAEL 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.45%)
PPL 69.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.83%)
PRL 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.1%)
SNGP 41.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.84%)
TELE 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
TPLP 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
TRG 112.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.6%)
UNITY 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.91%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 4,198 Decreased By -17.4 (-0.41%)
BR30 15,049 Decreased By -105.5 (-0.7%)
KSE100 41,467 Decreased By -226.8 (-0.54%)
KSE30 15,433 Decreased By -85.3 (-0.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Brent oil may test support at $73.59

Reuters Published 17 Mar, 2023 10:40am
Follow us

Brent oil may test a support at $73.59 per barrel, a break below which could be followed by a drop to the Wednesday low of $71.67. The contract failed twice to break a support at $72.11.

Could these failures be the optimistic indicator of a double-bottom? The answer could more likely be “no” than “yes”.

It is generally very tempting to spot a bottom-like pattern in the sharp fall of the market. In most cases, such patterns are deceiving. An eager conclusion would most likely result in a confession. Market often moves against the expectation.

The reason could be that the expectation is quite often based on delusion, rather than the realistic perception of the momentum. Oil seems to be riding on a wave 3, which has extended twice below its 161.8% projection level of $73.59.

Brent oil may revisit Wednesday low of $71.67

It has a better chance of travelling into a range of $67.57 to $68.99.

The temporary stabilisation above $72.11 is thus considered as a possible accumulation of the bearish momentum for the subsequent drop.

A break above $75.01 may lead to a gain to $76.43-$77.31 range. On the daily chart, a confirmed flag suggests a target of $57.95, the 161.8% projection level of the wave (C).

A retracement analysis on the uptrend from $15.98 reveals a slightly higher target of $63.02.

These analyses confirm an extension of the downtrend. The sideways move around the support of $73.82 may not have much impact on the downtrend.

Brent crude oil

Comments

1000 characters

Brent oil may test support at $73.59

Intra-day update: rupee maintains upward trend against US dollar

Friendly delay ‘last hurdle’ to IMF bailout

Toshakhana case arrest warrant: Imran Khan challenges Islamabad court’s verdict in IHC

Govt has taken ‘tough’ decisions ‘to save state’: PM

FBR issues negative list of 714 goods

Automated refunds: FBR to apply new risk parameters for processing

Yellen says US banking system sound despite turmoil

Nepra grills PD team for proposing surcharge plan

Fertiliser efficiency: US announces $4.5m new programme for farmers

Telecom sector: FBR to implement single ST return portal as pilot project

Read more stories