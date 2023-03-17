KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 166,304 tonnes of cargo comprising 104,951 tonnes of import cargo and 61,353 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 104,951 comprised of 63,806 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 2,398 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 3,477 tonnes of Canola, 1,797 tonnes of Chickpeas & 33,473 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 61,353 tonnes comprised of 45,685 tonnes of containerized Cargo, 281 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 1,804 tonnes of Cement, 3,440 tonnes of Clinkers, 3,060 tonnes of Talc Powder & 7,083 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 7883 containers comprising of 4416 containers import and 3467 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1246 of 20’s and 1534 of 40’s loaded while 02 of 20’s and 50 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1239 of 20’s and 378 of 40’s loaded containers while 190 of 20’s and 641 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 03 ships namely Al Soor II, Akadimos and MT Shalamar have berthed at Karachi Port.

Some 05 ships namely, Cape Fulmar, Gozo, New Spirit, X-Press Antares and Georgia M have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 06 ships were engaged at PAQ berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, MSC Iris and MSC Anchorage left the port on Thursday morning and four more ships, Maersk Brooklyn, Kano, YM Saturn and Sea Journey are expected to sail on Thursday morning.

Cargo throughput of 145,874 tonnes comprising 90,726 tonnes imports cargo and 55,148 tonnes export cargo including containerized cargo carried in 5,140 Containers (1,896 TEUs Imports and 3,244 TEUs export) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

There are 04 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, two ships, Navious Constellation and Khairpur & three more ships, Olympia, Chemroad Zenith and White Purl carrying Containers, Mogas, Chemicals and LPG are expected to take berths QICT, FOTCO, EVTL and SSGC respectively on Thursday, 16th March-2023.

