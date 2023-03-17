AVN 66.65 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.74%)
BAFL 29.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.27%)
BOP 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DFML 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
DGKC 46.99 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.42%)
EPCL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.15%)
FFL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.06%)
FLYNG 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.69%)
GGL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.78%)
HUBC 70.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 5.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
MLCF 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.67%)
NETSOL 79.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.76%)
OGDC 90.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.88%)
PAEL 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.88%)
PIBTL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.08%)
PPL 70.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.68%)
PRL 13.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.71%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.85%)
TPLP 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
TRG 112.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.21%)
UNITY 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.31%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,215 Decreased By -4.7 (-0.11%)
BR30 15,155 Decreased By -92.3 (-0.61%)
KSE100 41,694 Decreased By -180 (-0.43%)
KSE30 15,518 Decreased By -70 (-0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 17 Mar, 2023 06:16am
Follow us

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 166,304 tonnes of cargo comprising 104,951 tonnes of import cargo and 61,353 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 104,951 comprised of 63,806 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 2,398 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 3,477 tonnes of Canola, 1,797 tonnes of Chickpeas & 33,473 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 61,353 tonnes comprised of 45,685 tonnes of containerized Cargo, 281 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 1,804 tonnes of Cement, 3,440 tonnes of Clinkers, 3,060 tonnes of Talc Powder & 7,083 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Nearly, 7883 containers comprising of 4416 containers import and 3467 containers export were handled on Thursday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 1246 of 20’s and 1534 of 40’s loaded while 02 of 20’s and 50 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1239 of 20’s and 378 of 40’s loaded containers while 190 of 20’s and 641 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around, 03 ships namely Al Soor II, Akadimos and MT Shalamar have berthed at Karachi Port.

Some 05 ships namely, Cape Fulmar, Gozo, New Spirit, X-Press Antares and Georgia M have sailed at Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 06 ships were engaged at PAQ berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, two ships, MSC Iris and MSC Anchorage left the port on Thursday morning and four more ships, Maersk Brooklyn, Kano, YM Saturn and Sea Journey are expected to sail on Thursday morning.

Cargo throughput of 145,874 tonnes comprising 90,726 tonnes imports cargo and 55,148 tonnes export cargo including containerized cargo carried in 5,140 Containers (1,896 TEUs Imports and 3,244 TEUs export) was handled at the Port during last 24 hours.

There are 04 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, two ships, Navious Constellation and Khairpur & three more ships, Olympia, Chemroad Zenith and White Purl carrying Containers, Mogas, Chemicals and LPG are expected to take berths QICT, FOTCO, EVTL and SSGC respectively on Thursday, 16th March-2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Port Qasim Karachi Port export cargo import cargo

Comments

1000 characters

Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Govt has taken ‘tough’ decisions ‘to save state’: PM

Financial obligations: Chinese firm urges CPPA-G to allocate maximum funds

FBR issues negative list of 714 goods

Automated refunds: FBR to apply new risk parameters for processing

Yellen says US banking system sound despite turmoil

Nepra grills PD team for proposing surcharge plan

Fertiliser efficiency: US announces $4.5m new programme for farmers

Telecom sector: FBR to implement single ST return portal as pilot project

SBP properties: SC bars Manora, Hyderabad Cantt boards from taking coercive steps

UN grants one-year extension to Afghanistan mission

Read more stories