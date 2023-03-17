AVN 66.65 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.74%)
BAFL 29.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.27%)
BOP 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DFML 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
DGKC 46.99 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.42%)
EPCL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.15%)
FFL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.06%)
FLYNG 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.69%)
GGL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.78%)
HUBC 70.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 5.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
MLCF 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.67%)
NETSOL 79.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.76%)
OGDC 90.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.88%)
PAEL 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.88%)
PIBTL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.08%)
PPL 70.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.68%)
PRL 13.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.71%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.85%)
TPLP 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
TRG 112.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.21%)
UNITY 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.31%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,215 Decreased By -4.7 (-0.11%)
BR30 15,155 Decreased By -92.3 (-0.61%)
KSE100 41,694 Decreased By -180 (-0.43%)
KSE30 15,518 Decreased By -70 (-0.45%)
A positive development indeed

Published 17 Mar, 2023 06:16am
It is indeed a matter of great satisfaction and relief for the entire nation that a deeply embittered Imran Khan has finally struck a reconciliatory tone by saying that he is ready to talk to “anyone” and “render any sacrifice for the sake of country’s uplift, interest and democracy”.

His is a clear response to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s call for greater national unity and cohesion in order to deal with the challenges the country has been facing since last year in particular.

The current situation underscores the need for initiating and strengthening a federal dialogue at the earliest or without any further loss of time.

Such a dialogue or wider debate must provide all the participants an opportunity to thoroughly discuss issues and find their solutions aimed at steering the country out of a slew of crises.

Nothing else but national interest must have clear precedence over anything else.

The stakeholders must mull over the need for or possibility of forming a national unity government or a broad-based coalition government consisting of all the parties, including Imran Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Needless to say, extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures. Not only must we survive honourably but come out stronger and more resilient.

Sana Haroon (Karachi)

