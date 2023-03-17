A positive development indeed

It is indeed a matter of great satisfaction and relief for the entire nation that a deeply embittered Imran Khan has finally struck a reconciliatory tone by saying that he is ready to talk to “anyone” and “render any sacrifice for the sake of country’s uplift, interest and democracy”.

His is a clear response to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s call for greater national unity and cohesion in order to deal with the challenges the country has been facing since last year in particular.

The current situation underscores the need for initiating and strengthening a federal dialogue at the earliest or without any further loss of time.

Such a dialogue or wider debate must provide all the participants an opportunity to thoroughly discuss issues and find their solutions aimed at steering the country out of a slew of crises.

Nothing else but national interest must have clear precedence over anything else.

The stakeholders must mull over the need for or possibility of forming a national unity government or a broad-based coalition government consisting of all the parties, including Imran Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Needless to say, extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures. Not only must we survive honourably but come out stronger and more resilient.

Sana Haroon (Karachi)

