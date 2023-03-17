KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (March 16, 2023).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== Chase Securities Int. Steels 19,400 48.45 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 19,400 48.45 Alfalah Sec. Mehmood Textile 22,220 900.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 22,220 900.00 AKD Sec. Unilever Pak. Food 1,400 17,000.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,400 17,000.00 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 43,020 ===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023