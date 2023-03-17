KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (March 16, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,694.09 High: 42,123.45 Low: 41,641.23 Net Change: 179.95 Volume (000): 115,109 Value (000): 6,005,710 Makt Cap (000) 1,555,694,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,566.58 NET CH (+) 3.60 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,112.04 NET CH (-) 3.77 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,389.71 NET CH (+) 19.08 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,210.52 NET CH (-) 37.02 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,056.47 NET CH (-) 69.88 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,278.20 NET CH (-) 18.59 ------------------------------------ As on: 16-March-2023 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com. For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023