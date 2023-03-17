Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (March 16, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,694.09
High: 42,123.45
Low: 41,641.23
Net Change: 179.95
Volume (000): 115,109
Value (000): 6,005,710
Makt Cap (000) 1,555,694,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,566.58
NET CH (+) 3.60
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,112.04
NET CH (-) 3.77
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,389.71
NET CH (+) 19.08
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,210.52
NET CH (-) 37.02
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,056.47
NET CH (-) 69.88
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,278.20
NET CH (-) 18.59
------------------------------------
As on: 16-March-2023
====================================
