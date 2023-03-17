KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================================== For the YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) ========================================================================================================== Askari General 31.12.2022 29% (F) 346.589 4.82 28.04.2023 21.04.2023 to Insurance Company Year End 11.00.A.M 28.04.2023 Limited AGM (Unconsolidated) EFU General 31.12.2022 55% (F) 2,005.722 10.03 14.04.2023 08.04.2023 to Insurance Limited Year End 10.00.A.M 14.04.2023 (Unconsolidated) AGM ==========================================================================================================

