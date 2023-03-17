AVN 66.65 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.74%)
BAFL 29.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.27%)
BOP 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DFML 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
DGKC 46.99 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.42%)
EPCL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.15%)
FFL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.06%)
FLYNG 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.69%)
GGL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.78%)
HUBC 70.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 5.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
MLCF 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.67%)
NETSOL 79.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.76%)
OGDC 90.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.88%)
PAEL 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.88%)
PIBTL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.08%)
PPL 70.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.68%)
PRL 13.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.71%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.85%)
TPLP 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
TRG 112.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.21%)
UNITY 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.31%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,215 Decreased By -4.7 (-0.11%)
BR30 15,155 Decreased By -92.3 (-0.61%)
KSE100 41,694 Decreased By -180 (-0.43%)
KSE30 15,518 Decreased By -70 (-0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

LIBOR interbank offered rates

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (March 16, 2023)....
Published 17 Mar, 2023 06:16am
Follow us

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (March 16, 2023).

=========================================================
                                  52-Week
=========================================================
                     Latest    Wk Ago     High        Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight     4.55971   4.55814   4.56457   0.08029
Libor 1 Month       4.70857   4.75971   4.80600   0.42857
Libor 3 Month       4.90714   5.12471   5.15371   0.92786
Libor 6 Month       4.83400   5.47414   5.49986   1.25671
Libor 1 Year        4.72843   5.88071   5.88071   1.71529
=========================================================

Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

LIBOR libor rates Libor 3 Month Libor 1 Week

Comments

1000 characters

LIBOR interbank offered rates

Govt has taken ‘tough’ decisions ‘to save state’: PM

Financial obligations: Chinese firm urges CPPA-G to allocate maximum funds

FBR issues negative list of 714 goods

Automated refunds: FBR to apply new risk parameters for processing

Yellen says US banking system sound despite turmoil

Nepra grills PD team for proposing surcharge plan

Fertiliser efficiency: US announces $4.5m new programme for farmers

Telecom sector: FBR to implement single ST return portal as pilot project

SBP properties: SC bars Manora, Hyderabad Cantt boards from taking coercive steps

UN grants one-year extension to Afghanistan mission

Read more stories