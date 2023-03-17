Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Thursday (March 16, 2023).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 4.55971 4.55814 4.56457 0.08029
Libor 1 Month 4.70857 4.75971 4.80600 0.42857
Libor 3 Month 4.90714 5.12471 5.15371 0.92786
Libor 6 Month 4.83400 5.47414 5.49986 1.25671
Libor 1 Year 4.72843 5.88071 5.88071 1.71529
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
