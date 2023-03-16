AVN 66.65 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.74%)
BAFL 29.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.27%)
BOP 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
DFML 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
DGKC 46.99 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.42%)
EPCL 46.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
FCCL 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.15%)
FFL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.06%)
FLYNG 6.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.69%)
GGL 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.78%)
HUBC 70.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 5.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
MLCF 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.67%)
NETSOL 79.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.76%)
OGDC 90.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.88%)
PAEL 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.88%)
PIBTL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.08%)
PPL 70.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.68%)
PRL 13.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.23%)
SNGP 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.71%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.85%)
TPLP 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
TRG 112.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.21%)
UNITY 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.31%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,215 Decreased By -4.7 (-0.11%)
BR30 15,155 Decreased By -92.3 (-0.61%)
KSE100 41,694 Decreased By -180 (-0.43%)
KSE30 15,518 Decreased By -70 (-0.45%)
Indian shares muted after Credit Suisse stokes concerns on financials

Reuters Published 16 Mar, 2023 05:21pm
BENGALURU: Indian shares swung between gains and losses before edging a tad higher as Credit Suisse, one of Europe’s top lenders, added to worries about a crisis in the financial sector.

The Nifty 50 index closed 0.08% higher at 16,985.60, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.14% to 57,634.84. Both benchmarks fell 0.7% during the session, before reversing losses.

The Nifty 50 had lost 4.4% over the last five sessions, while the Nifty financials index slid 5.3%.

The volatility index surged to 17.36, the highest since Feb. 2, the day after the union budget, before closing above 16.2.

Ten of the 13 major sectoral indexes advanced, with the high-weightage financials rising 0.31%.

Fast-moving consumer goods rose over 1% after analysts flagged signs of recovery in rural growth while metals shed over 2.5% on broader demand worries and risk aversion.

Indian shares open lower after Credit Suisse spooks Asian peers

Market sentiment was dented by fears of contagion in the global financial sector after Credit Suisse’s woes meant its stock plunged as much as 30% to a record low on Wednesday.

It recovered some ground on Thursday, jumping 24% after it announced it was borrowing up to $54 billion from Switzerland’s central bank. The news propped up European markets, which rebounded from the sharp fall in the previous session.

While there is no material impact on Indian markets due to Credit Suisse, the sentimental impact is obvious, three analysts said.

“Whenever a bank opts for emergency funding, it means things are really bad, as an emergency fund is the last resort,” said Avinash Gorakshakar, head of research at Profitmart Securities.

Among individual stocks, Zee Entertainment jumped 9.34% after a report said that the media company agreed to repay $10 mln dues owed to IndusInd Bank.

Titan jumped over 2% after global brokerage firm JP Morgan termed it the preferred discretionary play.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

