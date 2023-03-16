Credit Suisse launches tender offer for euro and dollar notes

AVN 66.65 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.74%)
Mar 16, 2023
Reuters Published 16 Mar, 2023
LONDON: Credit Suisse launched on Thursday a cash tender offer for its euro and US dollar denominated notes, according to a statement from the bank.

The lender plans to repurchase up to 500 million euros ($531.25 million) across four sets of notes due June 2023, September 2023 and May 2024, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

It also plans to repurchase up to $2.5 billion across ten dollar-denominated securities.

The offers will expire on March 22.

JPMorgan: Credit Suisse takeover, especially by UBS is ‘most likely scenario’

Credit Suisse shares and bonds rallied in early European trading on Thursday after the company secured a $54 billion loan from the Swiss National Bank, aimed at shoring up liquidity and investor confidence.

