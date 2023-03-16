AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.09%)
Tree Plantation Drive: Nestlé to plant 100,000 trees across country

Press Release Published 16 Mar, 2023 12:29pm
Nestlé Pakistan announced planting 100,000 trees this year around the areas it operates to support its endeavours to reduce carbon footprint in its ambition to achieve net zero by 2050. To start the drive, Nestlé donated 5,000 trees to Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) for plantation at Jilani Park, Lahore under its employee volunteer program – Nestlé Cares.

Speaking on the occasion, Jason Avanceña, Chief Executive Officer, Nestlé Pakistan said, “Under the umbrella of Nestlé Cares, we aim to foster behavior change by engaging our employees in volunteer activities.

“We are committed to be a force for good throughout our value chain by Creating Shared Value,” he said, adding that planting trees is one of the ways to “protect, renew, and restore natural resources while strengthening communities, and bringing our purpose and values to life.”

Recognizing Nestlé’s contributions, Tahir Wattoo, Director General Parks & Horticulture Authority, said, “In light of the effects of climate change, it is a national responsibility of every citizen to work towards a greener Pakistan. I would like to thank Nestlé Pakistan and their employees for stepping forward with this generous donation and performing their civic duty.”

The company will continue its tree plantation activities with different stakeholders and partners around its operational areas for the rest of the year. This initiative is aligned with UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 13 and 15, Climate Action, and Life on Land respectively.

