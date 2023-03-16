AVN 66.66 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
BAFL 30.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
DFML 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.98%)
DGKC 47.67 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (2.89%)
EPCL 47.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.43%)
FCCL 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.59%)
FFL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
FLYNG 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
GGL 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
HUBC 70.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.07%)
HUMNL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KAPCO 25.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.46%)
LOTCHEM 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
MLCF 27.61 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.47%)
NETSOL 79.95 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.72%)
OGDC 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.33%)
PAEL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.68%)
PIBTL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.31%)
PPL 71.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.28%)
PRL 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.96%)
SILK 0.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.08%)
SNGP 42.31 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.5%)
TELE 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.19%)
TPLP 15.59 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.71%)
TRG 113.79 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.61%)
UNITY 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.85%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,242 Increased By 22.1 (0.52%)
BR30 15,315 Increased By 68.1 (0.45%)
KSE100 41,897 Increased By 23.1 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,597 Increased By 8.3 (0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee ticks up against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 282-283 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 16 Mar, 2023 10:56am
Follow us

The Pakistani rupee recorded a marginal gain against the US dollar, appreciating 0.03% during the early hours of trading on Thursday.

At around 10:45am, the rupee was being quoted at 282.76, an increase of Re0.09 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

A day earlier, the rupee remained under pressure against the US dollar, settling at 282.85 in the inter-bank market on Wednesday, a decline of Re0.56 or 0.2%.

Speaking to a delegation of the Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated on Wednesday that a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would be reached in the next few days as the government had accepted even the “toughest” conditions laid down by the global financial institution.

Shehbaz said at the time of assuming government, he did not know that his predecessor Imran Khan had agreed on harsh conditions with the IMF which he later violated to undermine Pakistan’s reputation.

Globally, safe haven currencies like the US dollar and the yen were in demand on Thursday on renewed fears of a global banking crisis, after contagion from the implosion of US-based Silicon Valley Bank spread across the Atlantic to Swiss bank Credit Suisse.

In the latest blow to investors' confidence in the financial sector, Credit Suisse's shares on Wednesday plunged as much as 30%, after its largest shareholder said it could not provide further support to the bank.

Against a basket of currencies, the US dollar index was last 0.07% lower at 104.58, after jumping nearly 1% in the previous session.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, clawed back some ground on Thursday after sliding to 15-month lows in the previous session as markets calmed somewhat after Credit Suisse was thrown a financial lifeline by Swiss regulators.

This is an intra-day update

Shehbaz Sharif IMF Oil prices Rupee Exchange rate US dollar index rupee rate

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: rupee ticks up against US dollar

PM seeks to clear the air about default, elections

Consumer price inflation in Pakistan second highest in South Asia: World Bank

Release / disbursement: Rs399.68bn funds authorised for PSDP

Democracy, fiscal discipline must for uplift, says Dar

Pakistan's ex finance chief Miftah warns against any kind of debt restructuring

Two children martyred, two soldiers injured in South Waziristan operation: ISPR

US, Pakistan discuss the whole gamut of energy matters

PSO suggests Rs10/litre levy to avert default

IK warns of ‘anarchy’ in country

Read more stories