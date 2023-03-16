Hong Kong shares sink at open

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks tumbled at the open Thursday as concerns about credit giant Credit Suisse fuelled further bank contagion fears and traders nervously eyed next week’s Federal Reserve policy meeting.

The Hang Seng Index lost 1.75 percent, or 341.90 points, to 19,197.97.

Hong Kong shares open on front foot

The Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.58 percent, or 18.84 points, to 3,244.47, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange also shed 0.58 percent, or 12.16 points, to 2,069.10.