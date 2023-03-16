AVN 66.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.67%)
BAFL 30.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.09%)
DFML 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.9%)
DGKC 47.76 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.09%)
EPCL 47.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.32%)
FCCL 13.03 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.91%)
FFL 5.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
FLYNG 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
GGL 11.96 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.5%)
HUBC 70.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 25.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
KEL 2.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
MLCF 27.68 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.73%)
NETSOL 80.00 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.78%)
OGDC 91.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PAEL 11.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.14%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.06%)
PPL 71.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.73%)
SILK 0.95 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.15%)
SNGP 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
TELE 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.56%)
TPLP 15.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
TRG 113.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.5%)
UNITY 13.26 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.31%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,245 Increased By 25.2 (0.6%)
BR30 15,326 Increased By 78.6 (0.52%)
KSE100 41,930 Increased By 56.1 (0.13%)
KSE30 15,613 Increased By 25.1 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong shares sink at open

AFP Published 16 Mar, 2023 10:16am
Follow us

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks tumbled at the open Thursday as concerns about credit giant Credit Suisse fuelled further bank contagion fears and traders nervously eyed next week’s Federal Reserve policy meeting.

The Hang Seng Index lost 1.75 percent, or 341.90 points, to 19,197.97.

Hong Kong shares open on front foot

The Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.58 percent, or 18.84 points, to 3,244.47, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange also shed 0.58 percent, or 12.16 points, to 2,069.10.

Hong Kong stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong shares sink at open

PM seeks to clear the air about default, elections

Intra-day update: rupee ticks up against US dollar

Consumer price inflation in Pakistan second highest in South Asia: World Bank

Release / disbursement: Rs399.68bn funds authorised for PSDP

Democracy, fiscal discipline must for uplift, says Dar

Pakistan's ex finance chief Miftah warns against any kind of debt restructuring

Two children martyred, two soldiers injured in South Waziristan operation: ISPR

US, Pakistan discuss the whole gamut of energy matters

PSO suggests Rs10/litre levy to avert default

IK warns of ‘anarchy’ in country

Read more stories