BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from March 15, 2023
16 Mar, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  Govt increases petrol price by Rs5 per litre

Read here for details.

  GB police chief transferred after claims of force's use against Punjab police in Lahore

Read here for details.

  KSE-100 rises 0.14% in range-bound session

Read here for details.

  ECC greenlights supply of indigenous gas to fertilizer sector

Read here for details.

  General elections to take place 'on time' in August or September: PM Shehbaz

Read here for details.

  Attempt to arrest Imran Khan: LHC orders police to suspend Zaman Park operation

Read here for details.

  3rd successive decline: rupee closes at 282.85 against US dollar

Read here for details.

  Consumer price inflation in Pakistan second highest in South Asia: World Bank

Read here for details.

  Democracy, fiscal discipline must for uplift, says Dar

Read here for details.

  US, Pakistan discuss the whole gamut of energy matters

Read here for details.

