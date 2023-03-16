BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from March 15, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Govt increases petrol price by Rs5 per litre
- GB police chief transferred after claims of force’s use against Punjab police in Lahore
- KSE-100 rises 0.14% in range-bound session
- ECC greenlights supply of indigenous gas to fertilizer sector
- General elections to take place 'on time' in August or September: PM Shehbaz
- Attempt to arrest Imran Khan: LHC orders police to suspend Zaman Park operation
- 3rd successive decline: rupee closes at 282.85 against US dollar
- Consumer price inflation in Pakistan second highest in South Asia: World Bank
- Democracy, fiscal discipline must for uplift, says Dar
- US, Pakistan discuss the whole gamut of energy matters
