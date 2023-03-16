BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Govt increases petrol price by Rs5 per litre

GB police chief transferred after claims of force’s use against Punjab police in Lahore

KSE-100 rises 0.14% in range-bound session

ECC greenlights supply of indigenous gas to fertilizer sector

General elections to take place 'on time' in August or September: PM Shehbaz

Attempt to arrest Imran Khan: LHC orders police to suspend Zaman Park operation

3rd successive decline: rupee closes at 282.85 against US dollar

Consumer price inflation in Pakistan second highest in South Asia: World Bank

Democracy, fiscal discipline must for uplift, says Dar

US, Pakistan discuss the whole gamut of energy matters

