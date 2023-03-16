Import of goods from Uzbekistan: FBR allows concessionary/reduced rates of duty

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has allowed concessionary/ reduced rates of customs duty, additional customs duty and regulatory duty on the import of goods from Uzbekistan from March 13, 2023 under the Pakistan—Uzbekistan Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA).

In this connection, the FBR has issued an SRO329(I)/2023 on Wednesday. In some cases, 100 percent exemption of customs duty, additional customs duty and regulatory duty has been allowed on the import of certain goods from Uzbekistan.

Under the notification, the imports into Pakistan from Uzbekistan are made in conformity with the Pakistan—Uzbekistan Preferential Trade Agreement Rules of Origin, 2023 as notified by the Ministry of Commerce vide its Notification No SRO 289(I)2023 under the aforesaid Agreement between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, read with Import Policy Order as notified by Ministry of Commerce from time to time.

Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by sections 18C & 19 of the Customs Act, 1969, the Federal Government exempted with effect from March 13, 2023 the import into Pakistan from Uzbekistan of the goods to the extent of percentage of exemption from customs duty, additional customs duty and regulatory duty in accordance with the said Agreement.

The concessionary/reduced rates of import duties, additional customs duty and regulatory duty will be applicable on the import of beans of the species; green beans (dry whole); green beans (split); apricots; white chocolate; air conditioners self-contained or split type comprising of inner and outer unit whether or not imported separately (CKD/SKD condition); electrical transformers having a power handling capacity exceeding 10,000 KVA; Boards, panels, consoles, desks, cabinets and other bases for a voltage exceeding 1,000 V and LCD, LED and OLED.

