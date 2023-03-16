GB force attacked Punjab police at Zaman Park: minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday alleged that a Gilgit-Baltistan force was used to attack Punjab police when they came to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case.

Marriyum claimed that Imran wanted chaos across the country while clarifying that the incumbent government had nothing to do with his arrest.

Commenting on the claims of a surety bond in the case, the minister said that the court issues a warrant and then orders relief, and if it wanted to provide relief then it would not risk the heads of police officials.

She maintained that Imran Khan lied about the surety bond.

The minister said that the former prime minister, “a coward, foreign agent, Toshakhana and watch thief, father of Tyrian White and a criminal” was in contempt of court and on the run from the police.

She said that the people of Pakistan should know that Imran was wanted in cases pertaining to foreign funding, Tyrian White’s paternity, the Toshakhana case, and for threatening a judge.

“Imran has been giving the impression that the government was arresting him, but the media should inform the people about the actual position regarding Imran Khan’s arrest warrants,” she said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023