PARTLY FACETIOUS: IK’s rationale rather credible

“I reckon in Pakistan this question doesn’t apply.” “So what question does apply?” “Who is more in the wrong.” “Don’t be facetious – don’t you think from now on resisting arrest by deploying private militias or supporters……”

“That would mean the only vacancies in this country would be for Gullu Butts?”

“Well fatten up by eating parathas, biryani and…”

“Don’t be facetious – besides that recruitment drive would be launched by the Brave Nawaz Sharif (BNS) sitting in London passing judgement on a man who I reckon would never ever consider leaving the country.”

“Yep that’s a difficult sale and thankfully for BNS Notification Maryam Nawaz doesn’t seem to care about logic.”

“But anyway The Khan’s rationale is rather credible.”

“But his arrest warrants were issued by the court and…”

“What is the one thing in common between all post 9 April 2022 arrests?”

“Arrests are arrests, the PML-N people suffered from arrests during the Khan administration, though their leader experienced the reverse – from arrest to release to departure from the country…”

“Nope that’s not what I was referring to. I meant…”

“That BNS is convicted while The Khan is not.”

“Nope not that either. Allow me to clarify. All those PTI leaders who were arrested complained of…”

“Being stripped of their clothes and physically abused.”

“Well yes but I am not sure I believe that but what I am willing to believe is that someone slapped them around and that someone…”

“The Khan has accused Dirty Harry - a 1971 American movie though figuratively Dirty Harry has come to mean a police officer who is reckless, disregards practices and policies, or who practices vigilantism or exercises questionable use of force…”

“Police officer you say?”

“That’s the American meaning of Dirty Harry not necessarily applicable to Pakistan.”

“I see and that is the concern?”

“Yes and that needs to be dealt with.”

