Possibility of IK arrest: Security beefed up in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Law enforcement agencies, on Wednesday, put security on high alert in the capital city fearing any law and order situation following the possibility of the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan from Zaman Park, Lahore.

The city police high-ups ordered deploying an additional contingent of police and directed Station House Officers (SHO) of all police stations to remain vigilant and take stern action in case of the gathering of PTI workers in any area. The city police enhanced security around sensitive installations and entry and exit points of the city.

The city police have enhanced security arrangements in the Red Zone which houses the diplomatic enclave, the Prime Minister’s Secretariat, the Parliament building, the Supreme Court of Pakistan, and other government offices and the immediately adjacent areas.

A heavy contingent of police personnel has been deployed on all roads leading to the Red Zone, as well as, in the other parts of the city.

Police conducted the checking of vehicles entering the Red Zone.

Commandoes of Islamabad police, lady police, mobile patrolling, Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) were also deputed at different locations in the city.

Police and other security agencies have been instructed to ensure high vigilance and carry out strict checking, as well as, ensure effective patrolling.

The capital police also registered cases against Khan and the PTI for staging a protest and blocking roads.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) visited district courts in Islamabad and reviewed security arrangements.

The IGP directed police to make strict security arrangements in the vicinity in order to maintain the law and order situation in the federal capital.

“Will shall take every possible necessary measure to protect the lives and property of citizens as well as private and commercial property and are ready to thwart adventurism from the anti-social elements,” the IGP said.

He further said that all the officials who are performing duties are putting their best efforts to maintain the law and order situation in the capital.

