AVN 66.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.24%)
BAFL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.27%)
BOP 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
CNERGY 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.13%)
DFML 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
DGKC 46.33 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (7.74%)
EPCL 46.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.51%)
FCCL 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (6.46%)
FFL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.95%)
FLYNG 6.51 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (6.72%)
GGL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
HUBC 70.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.3%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
KEL 2.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
MLCF 27.41 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (6.86%)
NETSOL 78.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
OGDC 91.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
PAEL 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.17%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.03%)
PPL 71.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.68%)
PRL 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.37%)
SILK 0.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3.19%)
SNGP 42.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.38%)
TELE 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
TRG 112.95 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.94%)
UNITY 12.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
BR100 4,220 Increased By 25.2 (0.6%)
BR30 15,247 Increased By 120.4 (0.8%)
KSE100 41,874 Increased By 57.6 (0.14%)
KSE30 15,588 Increased By 5.7 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Possibility of IK arrest: Security beefed up in Islamabad

Fazal Sher Published 16 Mar, 2023 06:01am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Law enforcement agencies, on Wednesday, put security on high alert in the capital city fearing any law and order situation following the possibility of the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan from Zaman Park, Lahore.

The city police high-ups ordered deploying an additional contingent of police and directed Station House Officers (SHO) of all police stations to remain vigilant and take stern action in case of the gathering of PTI workers in any area. The city police enhanced security around sensitive installations and entry and exit points of the city.

The city police have enhanced security arrangements in the Red Zone which houses the diplomatic enclave, the Prime Minister’s Secretariat, the Parliament building, the Supreme Court of Pakistan, and other government offices and the immediately adjacent areas.

A heavy contingent of police personnel has been deployed on all roads leading to the Red Zone, as well as, in the other parts of the city.

Police conducted the checking of vehicles entering the Red Zone.

Commandoes of Islamabad police, lady police, mobile patrolling, Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) were also deputed at different locations in the city.

Police and other security agencies have been instructed to ensure high vigilance and carry out strict checking, as well as, ensure effective patrolling.

The capital police also registered cases against Khan and the PTI for staging a protest and blocking roads.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) visited district courts in Islamabad and reviewed security arrangements.

The IGP directed police to make strict security arrangements in the vicinity in order to maintain the law and order situation in the federal capital.

“Will shall take every possible necessary measure to protect the lives and property of citizens as well as private and commercial property and are ready to thwart adventurism from the anti-social elements,” the IGP said.

He further said that all the officials who are performing duties are putting their best efforts to maintain the law and order situation in the capital.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PTI Imran Khan PTI workers PTI Chairman Imran Khan Imran Khan's arrest Zaman Park

Comments

1000 characters

Possibility of IK arrest: Security beefed up in Islamabad

Consumer price inflation in Pakistan second highest in South Asia: World Bank

Release / disbursement: Rs399.68bn funds authorised for PSDP

Democracy, fiscal discipline must for uplift, says Dar

Pakistan's ex finance chief Miftah warns against any kind of debt restructuring

Police halt bid to arrest IK on LHC’s order

IK warns of ‘anarchy’ in country

US, Pakistan discuss the whole gamut of energy matters

PSO suggests Rs10/litre levy to avert default

Fuel prices increased

Urea production: Fertiliser plants to get gas till May 31st: ECC

Read more stories