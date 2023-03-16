KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (March 15, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 41,874.04 High: 42,010.06 Low: 41,603.76 Net Change: 57.61 Volume (000): 129,039 Value (000): 7,316,237 Makt Cap (000) 1,562,889,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,562.98 NET CH (+) 29.72 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,115.81 NET CH (+) 155.24 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,370.63 NET CH (+) 20.77 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,247.54 NET CH (+) 3.36 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,126.35 NET CH (-) 22.55 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,296.79 NET CH (-) 14.02 ------------------------------------ As on: 15-March-2023 ====================================

