BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (March 15, 2023). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (March 15, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 41,874.04
High: 42,010.06
Low: 41,603.76
Net Change: 57.61
Volume (000): 129,039
Value (000): 7,316,237
Makt Cap (000) 1,562,889,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,562.98
NET CH (+) 29.72
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,115.81
NET CH (+) 155.24
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,370.63
NET CH (+) 20.77
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,247.54
NET CH (+) 3.36
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,126.35
NET CH (-) 22.55
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,296.79
NET CH (-) 14.02
------------------------------------
As on: 15-March-2023
====================================
