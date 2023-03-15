AVN 66.06 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.24%)
US stocks fall as banks face fresh pummeling

AFP Published 15 Mar, 2023 07:31pm
NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks were back in selloff mode early Wednesday as banking shares faced a fresh hammering amid worries that more lenders could fail.

Major indices were down about one percent or more, with US banks following their European counterparts lower as investors fixated on Credit Suisse.

JPMorgan Chase fell 4.2 percent, Citigroup lost 5.7 percent and embattled regional bank First Republic sank 15.0 percent.

Wall St gains as inflation data bolsters bets of smaller rate hike

The descent in stocks marks a reversal from Tuesday’s benign session, in which major indices advanced on an apparent easing of anxiety over the financial system.

“There still remains a lot of question marks with respect to how bad this is going to get,” said Adam Sarhan of 50 Park Investments.

“But for now, defense is king until we have some clarity.”

About 25 minutes into trading the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.6 percent, or more than 500 points, at 31,640.61.

The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 1.5 percent to 3,860.93. while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 1.1 percent to 11,306.77.

The losses came as large European banks suffered ugly drops of eight percent or more while Credit Suisse plunged almost 30 percent.

Switzerland’s second-biggest bank, shaken by a series of scandals, was rocked once again after Saudi National Bank chairman Ammar Al Khudairy said it would “absolutely not” up its stake to shore up the lender.

Worries about the banks overshadowed US economic data that suggested a slowing economy that could ease pressure on the Federal Reserve next week.

US wholesale prices fell unexpectedly last month, while retail sales also contracted, driven by declines in sales at department and furniture stores.

The data has contributed to the investor view that the Fed could pause its interest rate increases next week.

Futures markets currently show investors almost evenly split between predicting a quarter-point interest rate hike and no change.

