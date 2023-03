LONDON: European stock markets retreated at the start of trading Wednesday as volatility grips equities in the face of fresh turmoil for the banking industry.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index dropped 0.4 percent to 7,607.83 points, having jumped the previous session ahead of a UK budget announcement Wednesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index shed 0.3 percent to 15,183.93 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.5 percent to 7,104.55.