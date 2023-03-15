Intra-day update: rupee remains under pressure against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal loss against the US dollar, depreciating nearly 0.22% during the early hours of trading on Wednesday.

At around 10:45am, the rupee was being quoted at 282.90, a decrease of Re0.61 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

A day earlier, the rupee registered back-to-back losses against the US dollar, settling at 282.29 in the inter-bank market on Tuesday, a decline of Re0.68 or 0.24%.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would be reached within a few days as the government had accepted even the “toughest” conditions put by the global financial institution.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said joint efforts were being made by both his economic team and other national institutions to make the process a success.

On the international front. the US dollar found support in Asia on Wednesday as investors dialled back expectations of US rate cuts as fear of a banking crisis ebbed and another stubbornly high inflation print landed.

In early trade, the dollar selling of the past two sessions had abated and the greenback rose about 0.2% on both the euro and yen.

Interest rate futures pricing now implies an 80% chance of a 25 basis point US rate hike next week.

That is a lot more dovish than a week ago when markets priced a similar chance of a 50 bp hike, but it is also a lot more hawkish than a day ago when crisis fears had traders pricing a 50% chance of a hold and steep cuts later in the year.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rebounded more than 1% on Wednesday, recovering from the previous day’s plunge, as a stronger OPEC outlook on China’s demand helped offset bearish global investor sentiment in the wake of the recent US bank failures.

This is an intra-day update