Mar 15, 2023
3rd successive decline: rupee settles at 282.85 against US dollar

  • Currency registers a depreciation of 0.20% in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published March 15, 2023 Updated March 15, 2023 04:04pm
The Pakistani rupee remained at the receiving end against the US dollar for the third consecutive session, depreciating 0.20% in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee settled at 282.85, a decline of Re0.56.

A day earlier, the rupee registered back-to-back losses against the US dollar, settling at 282.29 in the inter-bank market on Tuesday, a decline of Re0.68 or 0.24%.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) would be reached within a few days as the government had accepted even the “toughest” conditions put by the global financial institution.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said joint efforts were being made by both his economic team and other national institutions to make the process a success.

On the international front. the US dollar found support in Asia on Wednesday as investors dialled back expectations of US rate cuts as fear of a banking crisis ebbed and another stubbornly high inflation print landed.

In early trade, the dollar selling of the past two sessions had abated and the greenback rose about 0.2% on both the euro and yen.

Interest rate futures pricing now implies an 80% chance of a 25 basis point US rate hike next week.

That is a lot more dovish than a week ago when markets priced a similar chance of a 50 bp hike, but it is also a lot more hawkish than a day ago when crisis fears had traders pricing a 50% chance of a hold and steep cuts later in the year.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rebounded more than 1% on Wednesday, recovering from the previous day’s fall, after OPEC’s upwards revision for Chinese consumption offset bearish global investor sentiment trigged by US bank failures.

