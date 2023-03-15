AVN 65.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.46%)
BAFL 30.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
BOP 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
CNERGY 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
DFML 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
DGKC 46.33 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (7.74%)
EPCL 46.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.76%)
FCCL 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (4.25%)
FFL 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
FLYNG 6.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (6.39%)
GGL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.85%)
HUBC 70.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.28%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 25.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.39%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.46%)
LOTCHEM 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.82%)
MLCF 26.69 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (4.05%)
NETSOL 78.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
OGDC 92.18 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.52%)
PAEL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
PIBTL 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 71.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
PRL 13.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.06%)
SNGP 42.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
TRG 111.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 13.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,204 Increased By 9.6 (0.23%)
BR30 15,151 Increased By 24.3 (0.16%)
KSE100 41,783 Decreased By -33 (-0.08%)
KSE30 15,579 Decreased By -3.1 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan banks rebound on easing SVB fears; Nikkei snaps 3-day losing run

Reuters Published 15 Mar, 2023 10:59am
Follow us

TOKYO: Japanese bank stocks rebounded sharply on Wednesday, lifting the Nikkei share average toward its first gain in four days, with markets recovering some composure as worries eased over contagion from the failure of Silicon Valley Bank.

The Tokyo Stock Exchange’s banking index rebounded 3.9% as of the midday recess, led by regional lenders including Shimane Bank, which surged 9%.

The Nikkei rose 0.3% to 27,298.01, following a three-day decline of nearly 5%. However the rebound was fragile, with the index at dipping to slightly negative earlier. The broader Topix, which is more influenced by bank shares, gained 0.9% to 1,965.60.

“For the time being, calm has returned to the market, but the SVB problem still needs to be monitored closely - that seems to be the feeling among investors,” said Kazuo Kamitani, a strategist at Nomura Securities.

“Ultimately, the market is still cautious.”

The TSE’s banking index had plunged almost 16% over the previous three sessions.

But it had started from an elevated position, touching a more than seven-year high on Thursday amid growing conviction that the Bank of Japan would soon let up on the yield curve controls that have crushed profits from lending. The pricing out of an imminent hawkish policy shift, and the high exposure to foreign bonds that Japanese financial institutions share with SVB, catalyzed the drop.

Insurers, which sold off with the banks, jointly paced Wednesday’s rally, also rising 3.9%.

Japanese officials reiterated assurances on the health of the financial sector, with Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki telling parliament that a similar crisis to SVB won’t happen in the country.

Tokyo stocks close down over 2%

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest added 20.5 points to the Nikkei with a 2.7% gain, while chipmaking-equipment manufacturer Tokyo Electron contributed 13 points with a 0.8% advance.

Uniqlo store operator Fast Retailing was the biggest drag, erasing 37.5 index points with a 1.3% slide.

Startup investor SoftBank Group fell 0.8%.

Tokyo stocks Japan’s Nikkei

Comments

1000 characters

Japan banks rebound on easing SVB fears; Nikkei snaps 3-day losing run

Jul-Jan LSMI output falls 4.40pc YoY

Staff-level deal with IMF ‘within a few days’: PM

Intra-day update: rupee remains under pressure against US dollar

ECC extends sugar export time period to 60 days

ADB Mission says IMF’s 9/10th review should stay on track

KP polls on May 28th amid uncertainty

Punjab, KP: Uncertainty hangs over polls as army shows unavailability

Of recent finance ministers, Dar retained gifts of most value

Crucial energy dialogue with US today

FBR empowers collectors to issue refunds without any monetary limit

Read more stories