AVN 65.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.47%)
BAFL 30.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.3%)
BOP 4.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
CNERGY 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.86%)
DFML 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
DGKC 46.11 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (7.23%)
EPCL 46.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.87%)
FCCL 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.99%)
FFL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
FLYNG 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (5.25%)
GGL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
HUBC 70.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KAPCO 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.35%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 24.44 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
MLCF 26.39 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.88%)
NETSOL 78.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.46%)
OGDC 92.02 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.35%)
PAEL 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
PIBTL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
PPL 71.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.28%)
PRL 13.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.06%)
SNGP 42.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TELE 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
TPLP 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
TRG 111.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.3%)
UNITY 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,204 Increased By 9.6 (0.23%)
BR30 15,151 Increased By 24.3 (0.16%)
KSE100 41,783 Decreased By -33 (-0.08%)
KSE30 15,579 Decreased By -3.1 (-0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares open higher as US data ups smaller rate hikes bets

Reuters Published 15 Mar, 2023 10:55am
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday, tracking a rebound in global markets after US inflation data came in line with expectations, improving the odds of a smaller rate hike at the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.72% at 17,167.20, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.71% to 58,314.12 as of 9:31 a.m. IST.

All the major sectoral indexes advanced, with high weightage financials and information technology rising 1% and 0.80%, respectively.

The rise in domestic markets follows a rebound in global equities, after favourable US inflation data bolstered bets of a smaller interest rate hike by the Fed, at its meeting next week.

Wall Street equities snapped a losing streak overnight, while MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.26%.

Domestic and global equities had witnessed selling pressure over the last few sessions as sentiment suffered following the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in the United States.

Indian shares hit a five-month low on Tuesday after falling for four straight sessions, shedding over 4%, after the US banking crisis sparked a global selloff among lenders. Forty-five of the Nifty 50 constituents advanced.

Indian shares hit 5-month low on US banking crisis

Among individual stocks, PNC Infratech rose over 3% after the company was declared the lowest bidder for project worth 12.60 billion rupees. NBCC (India) climbed 4% after securing a work order of 5 billion rupees.

Indian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares open higher as US data ups smaller rate hikes bets

Jul-Jan LSMI output falls 4.40pc YoY

Staff-level deal with IMF ‘within a few days’: PM

Intra-day update: rupee remains under pressure against US dollar

ECC extends sugar export time period to 60 days

ADB Mission says IMF’s 9/10th review should stay on track

KP polls on May 28th amid uncertainty

Punjab, KP: Uncertainty hangs over polls as army shows unavailability

Of recent finance ministers, Dar retained gifts of most value

Crucial energy dialogue with US today

FBR empowers collectors to issue refunds without any monetary limit

Read more stories