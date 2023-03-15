BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Rupee continues to decline, settles at 282.29 against US dollar

Read here for details.

KSE-100 closes with marginal loss after mixed session

Read here for details.

Hours-long clashes with PTI supporters as police attempt to arrest Imran Khan

Read here for details.

KPK governor announces assembly elections for May 28: report

Read here for details.

Remarks on woman judge: Islamabad court suspends Imran’s arrest warrant

Read here for details.

Jul-Jan LSMI output falls 4.40pc YoY

Read here for details.

Staff-level deal with IMF ‘within a few days’: PM

Read here for details.

Punjab, KP: Uncertainty hangs over polls as army shows unavailability

Read here for details.

PL on HSD to go up by Rs5/litre

Read here for details.

FBR empowers collectors to issue refunds without any monetary limit

Read here for details.