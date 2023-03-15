PML-N to win elections with thumping majority: Maryam

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz said on Tuesday they are fully prepared to go to the polls and the PML-N would emerge victorious in the elections with thumping majority.

“Level playing field was imperative for all political players to ensure the credibility of elections,” she said. “Both sides of the equilibrium should be equal; it is not fair that innocent faced punishment and criminal escort free.”

While addressing a workers’ convention at Faizpur near Sheikhupura, Maryam said, “If elections were conducted without impartial accountability, no one would accept its results.”

Referring to statement of former chief justice Saqib Nisar, she said she was groomed by her father Nawaz Sharif and mother Kulsoom Nawaz who knows values but would never accept injustice. “I am exposing your real face and you should be ashamed what you did.”

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, federal minister Rana Tanveer and others also spoke on the occasion.

Maryam congratulated the workers and office-bearers for making the Tuesday’s convention a success and said their spirit was impressive. She said she desired to contest election from Sheikhupura, Nanakana Sahib and Kasur.

Slamming PTI Chairman Imran Khan, she asked the people to recognise their enemy who himself was neither working for the welfare, nor allowed others to do so. She said a jackal could not be a leader. She termed Imran as coward and said he had deputed women for his protection.

She said Imran used his plastered leg as a tool to avoid from appearing in court but he was never hesitating in attending the public rallies. She expressed condolence over the death of PTI worker Zille Shah and said it was very strange that Imran Khan invited his father to visit his palace so that he could condole with him. She said Imran was treating the workers as his personal slaves.

She said the PTI workers should rethink their attitude that why they should be used to conceal the theft of Imran Khan. She also played videos related to death of Zille Shah. Maryam said Nawaz Sharif was a true leader who proudly faced the prison along with his daughter but he never used his workers as a shield.

