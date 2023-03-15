AVN 65.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.6%)
BAFL 30.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.26%)
BOP 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.34%)
CNERGY 3.71 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
DFML 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
DGKC 43.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.7%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.15%)
FFL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-5.24%)
FLYNG 6.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.24%)
GGL 11.78 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.61%)
HUBC 70.59 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.63%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.9%)
KAPCO 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.63%)
MLCF 25.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
NETSOL 78.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.85%)
OGDC 91.80 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (5.54%)
PAEL 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
PPL 71.73 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (4.08%)
PRL 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.83%)
SILK 0.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-6.06%)
SNGP 42.22 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.79%)
TELE 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.86%)
TPLP 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.37%)
TRG 111.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.53%)
UNITY 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.81%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.05%)
BR100 4,195 Increased By 2.2 (0.05%)
BR30 15,127 Increased By 116.3 (0.77%)
KSE100 41,816 Increased By 22.6 (0.05%)
KSE30 15,583 Increased By 30.8 (0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘Twelfth person’ or ‘twelfth man’?

Anjum Ibrahim Published 15 Mar, 2023 06:01am
Follow us

“So compare a tin of pineapples with a five karat ring?” “I heard The Khan’s twelfth person in the team say that.” “Isn’t the correct term twelfth man?”

“Let me correct you - Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN) is not, I repeat, not The Khan’s twelfth man or person or whatever, she is actually his opening batsman or person and second I would like to remind NMN that she and siblings are the undisputed inheritors of all physical assets of Nawaz Sharif and his late wife and any gifts…”

“If NMN would only think before speaking she wouldn’t be The Khan’s opening batsman.”

“Indeed anyway she would have us believe that the Lion is sitting in London since 19 November 2019 while the jackal is sitting right here and even The Khan’s most ardent detractors are not expecting The Khan to leave the country…”

“There are two openers right, so who is the second?”

“Pervez Elahi.”

“I thought he would be the twelfth man I mean he is now expendable – no links to stakeholders, no links to his cousin…”

“He will be expendable only if he cannot bring in enough players for The Khan.”

“Right, so who is the other opening batsman?”

“To balance NMN and to ensure gender equality perhaps the multi-coloured hair Doctor who always gives better than she gets.”

“Hmmm, but she is highly qualified and to pitch her against NMN whose academic qualifications are dicey at best…”

“Have you heard the term an educated illiterate? In Pakistan there are so many highly educated people kowtowing to the low IQ illiterates – the three wise men who are holding seminars…”

“Speaking of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi he reckons he did nothing illegal in taking home the gifts given to him during his foreign tours as the country’s prime minister and came up with an inane remark that sale of these gifts have to be at the same price as allowed to the one who receives the gift or 20 percent of the value…”

“I want say to all former prime ministers look at fascist Modi who auctions the gifts and gives the proceeds to his favourite charity.”

“Look at the glass as half full: the significant asset gains by our former prime ministers and members of the cabinet, senior civilian and military personnel and the superior judiciary, is from the taxpayers of the gift giving country. And wait let me finish these assets are over and above their meagre salaries and perks and privileges that are at the Pakistani taxpayers’ expense under existing laws so my point is the gifts can be a deterrent to corruption, abuse of power, conflict of interest…”

“Ha!”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Maryam Nawaz Imran Khan PARTLY FACETIOUS Pervaiz Elahi

Comments

1000 characters

PARTLY FACETIOUS: ‘Twelfth person’ or ‘twelfth man’?

Staff-level deal with IMF ‘within a few days’: PM

ECC extends sugar export time period to 60 days

ADB Mission says IMF’s 9/10th review should stay on track

Pitched battles ahead of IK’s possible arrest

KP polls on May 28th amid uncertainty

Punjab, KP: Uncertainty hangs over polls as army shows unavailability

Of recent finance ministers, Dar retained gifts of most value

Crucial energy dialogue with US today

FBR empowers collectors to issue refunds without any monetary limit

PL on HSD to go up by Rs5/litre

Read more stories