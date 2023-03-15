Growing conflict among political forces worries JI chief

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Sirajul Haq has expressed concern over the rising conflict and clash among the political forces, suggesting to them to come to the table and develop consensus on the national polls.

The fight among the political parties, he said while presiding over a meeting of central leadership at Mansoorah on Tuesday ultimately provided an opportunity for the third force to interfere in political matters. He announced the JI would launch the election manifesto on March 22 in Lahore.

Haq said that dragging politics into courts would also not be the solution to the problems. It had been observed that the decisions made in the courts created further ambiguity rather than presenting any solution to the problems, he said. He regretted the judicial system acted like panchayats and jirgas, making decisions based on give-and-take basis.

The JI chief said the unity government of the PDM and the PPP failed to deliver in 11 months and it gifted the people with inflation, poverty and unemployment.

