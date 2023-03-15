WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
March 14, 2023
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 13-Mar-23 10-Mar-23 9-Mar-23 8-Mar-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.108467 0.108171 0.10817 0.108404
Euro 0.801495 0.797645 0.796023 0.796827
Japanese yen 0.0055732 0.005544 0.005505 0.005502
U.K. pound 0.904808 0.903623 0.896751 0.894494
U.S. dollar 0.748641 0.75349 0.754238 0.755644
Algerian dinar 0.0055141 0.0055183 0.005517 0.00552
Australian dollar 0.497228 0.498551 0.498045
Botswana pula 0.056747 0.0563611 0.056266 0.056371
Brazilian real 0.142887 0.14689 0.147067
Brunei dollar 0.556942 0.555753 0.557127 0.557218
Canadian dollar 0.546946 0.548164
Chilean peso 0.0009391 0.0009408 0.000939 0.000947
Czech koruna 0.0337545 0.033751 0.033704 0.033766
Danish krone 0.107664 0.107174 0.106963 0.107083
Indian rupee 0.0091394 0.0091873 0.009207 0.009205
Israeli New Shekel 0.206465 0.209594 0.209627
Korean won 0.0005647 0.000571 0.000572 0.000582
Kuwaiti dinar 2.44295 2.456 2.45938
Malaysian ringgit 0.166958 0.166775 0.166701 0.167085
Mauritian rupee 0.0159471 0.0160324 0.016041 0.016131
Mexican peso 0.0397575 0.041768 0.042059
New Zealand dollar 0.460414 0.460043 0.460689 0.461698
Norwegian krone 0.0703729 0.0706507 0.070623 0.071015
Omani rial 1.94705 1.96161 1.96526
Peruvian sol 0.199112 0.199695
Philippine peso 0.0135616 0.0136408 0.013615 0.013719
Polish zloty 0.170219 0.170042 0.169328
Qatari riyal 0.205671 0.207208 0.207595
Russian ruble 0.0099209 0.0099221 0.009937
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199638 0.20113 0.201505
Singapore dollar 0.556942 0.555753 0.557127 0.557218
South African rand 0.0412638 0.0408208 0.040492 0.040472
Swedish krona 0.07041 0.0699899 0.070525 0.070389
Swiss franc 0.818903 0.812301 0.804563 0.801149
Thai baht 0.0216646 0.0214823 0.021508 0.021522
Trinidadian dollar 0.111465 0.111881
U.A.E. dirham 0.203851 0.205375 0.205757
Uruguayan peso 0.019252 0.019291
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
