WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== March 14, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 13-Mar-23 10-Mar-23 9-Mar-23 8-Mar-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.108467 0.108171 0.10817 0.108404 Euro 0.801495 0.797645 0.796023 0.796827 Japanese yen 0.0055732 0.005544 0.005505 0.005502 U.K. pound 0.904808 0.903623 0.896751 0.894494 U.S. dollar 0.748641 0.75349 0.754238 0.755644 Algerian dinar 0.0055141 0.0055183 0.005517 0.00552 Australian dollar 0.497228 0.498551 0.498045 Botswana pula 0.056747 0.0563611 0.056266 0.056371 Brazilian real 0.142887 0.14689 0.147067 Brunei dollar 0.556942 0.555753 0.557127 0.557218 Canadian dollar 0.546946 0.548164 Chilean peso 0.0009391 0.0009408 0.000939 0.000947 Czech koruna 0.0337545 0.033751 0.033704 0.033766 Danish krone 0.107664 0.107174 0.106963 0.107083 Indian rupee 0.0091394 0.0091873 0.009207 0.009205 Israeli New Shekel 0.206465 0.209594 0.209627 Korean won 0.0005647 0.000571 0.000572 0.000582 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44295 2.456 2.45938 Malaysian ringgit 0.166958 0.166775 0.166701 0.167085 Mauritian rupee 0.0159471 0.0160324 0.016041 0.016131 Mexican peso 0.0397575 0.041768 0.042059 New Zealand dollar 0.460414 0.460043 0.460689 0.461698 Norwegian krone 0.0703729 0.0706507 0.070623 0.071015 Omani rial 1.94705 1.96161 1.96526 Peruvian sol 0.199112 0.199695 Philippine peso 0.0135616 0.0136408 0.013615 0.013719 Polish zloty 0.170219 0.170042 0.169328 Qatari riyal 0.205671 0.207208 0.207595 Russian ruble 0.0099209 0.0099221 0.009937 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199638 0.20113 0.201505 Singapore dollar 0.556942 0.555753 0.557127 0.557218 South African rand 0.0412638 0.0408208 0.040492 0.040472 Swedish krona 0.07041 0.0699899 0.070525 0.070389 Swiss franc 0.818903 0.812301 0.804563 0.801149 Thai baht 0.0216646 0.0214823 0.021508 0.021522 Trinidadian dollar 0.111465 0.111881 U.A.E. dirham 0.203851 0.205375 0.205757 Uruguayan peso 0.019252 0.019291 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

